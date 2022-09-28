LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville.
The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster.
The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people responsible and sent several violation notices and citations.
Vacant properties were also prone to illegal dumping, leading to one car being impounded.
Another vehicle was caught dumping a mattress and box spring on the side of South Park Road.
All citations include fines and fees totaling $750 and the vehicles have to remain impounded for at least 72 hours.
