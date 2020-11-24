LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men are charged with manslaughter after someone was found dead from a heroin overdose in Bardstown.
The Bardstown Police Department was called to to the a house on Fern Lea Circle, not far from US 62, on the report of an individual found dead in a home on March 15.
The narcotics unit determined the individual, whose name and age was not immediately known, died from a heroin overdose, according to a news release.
Following an months-long investigation, Robert Girdley, Labrent Maddox and Thomas Alvey were arrested for the incident, the department announced Tuesday.
Girdley and Maddox are charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in heroin and cocaine. Alvey is charged with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in heroin and cocaine.
