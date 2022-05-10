LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The three-day Kentucky Bourbon Festival is returning to Bardstown later this year.
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival began charging admission and only allowing guests 21 and older last year.
During this year's festival Sept. 16-18, all bourbon samples are included with each festival ticket and guests will be able to purchase bottles directly from distilleries at the festival for the first time.
Twenty "unique single barrel offerings" will also be offered for bourbon enthusiasts during the event, according to a news release.
Single-day ticket options are only available on Sunday for $75, while a three-day pass to the festival starts at $125. To purchase tickets, click here.
