LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
Additional information will be released by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
