LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are injured after a car crashed into a home in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Friday evening.
LMPD Sixth Division Officers responded to the crash in the 6400 block of Regent Way, not far from Shepherdsville Road, around 5:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Officers say a female, who is believed to be in her 40s, was driving northbound on Shepherdsville Road near Regent Way when "for some unknown reason" she lost control.
Police say the woman then crossed several lanes of traffic before crashing into the home. The woman and two other passengers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they have injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
The department's Sixth Division is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.