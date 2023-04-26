LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were hurt when a semi crashed into an ambulance that was loading a patient on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Brooks Hill Road exit.
Bullitt County EMS said an ambulance was on the shoulder of the interstate loading a patient from a previous crash.
That's when a semi rear-ended the ambulance. Two ambulance workers and the patient had to be freed from wreckage by firefighters.
All three were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries, but were considered to be stable, officials said.
The interstate was closed for about an hour. It's unknown if the semi driver was injured.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.