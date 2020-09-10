LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were injured in a two-car crash Thursday evening in downtown Louisville that ended with one vehicle halfway into a business.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Broadway and Third Street. A red sedan ended up inside China Bistro II, and the other car ended up with serious damage sitting in the eastbound lanes of Broadway.
This just happened in front of my face on the way home from work. Broadway & 3rd street downtown Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8jMBAAKmBN— Gilbert Corsey (@gcorsey) September 10, 2020
A spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, Alicia Smiley, said the crash occurred when one of the cars "failed to yield" while traveling west on Broadway and trying to turn onto Third Street. That car ran into the other vehicle, which was headed east on Broadway.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 6:15 p.m. and began trying to get one person out of the car sitting in Broadway.
"A juvenile driver and juvenile passenger from one of the vehicles were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries," Smiley said in a statement. "An adult passenger from the second vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries."
WDRB News' Gilbert Corsey was headed home from work when the crash happened in front of him. Watch his livestream from the scene below.
Broadway at Third Street is expected to reopen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
