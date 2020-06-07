LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were injured during an early-morning shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of W. Kentucky Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 7. Officers found two male victims, and one female victim at the scene. All of the victims were taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Police do not have any suspects.
