LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said three juveniles in a stolen vehicle evaded a police stop, fled from a police helicopter and crashed through a fence at the fairgrounds before they were stopped and taken into custody.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle at Manslick Road and Berry Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Thursday, but the vehicle sped away. For public safety reasons, police followed the vehicle with its air unit.
"The suspect vehicle ran through the perimeter fencing at the Fairgrounds and continued to flee," Ruoff said in a statement.
The vehicle stopped at Taylor Boulevard and Kahlert Avenue, where police took three juveniles into custody.
Ruoff said no one was injured, but "several" police vehicles were damaged "by debris in the roadway caused by the suspect vehicle."
