LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were shot Wednesday morning at a bus stop in west Louisville, according to LMPD.
The shooting was reported around 6:20 Wednesday morning near Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Street.
Alert: Confirmed that 3 juveniles were shot this morning at a bus stop at W J Hodge and Chestnut Sts. #LMPD on scene and will update shortly. #LMPD— LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021
The juveniles were taken to the hospital, according to MetroSafe. Their conditions or age are not known at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
