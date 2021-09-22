LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were shot Wednesday morning at a bus stop in west Louisville, according to LMPD.

The shooting was reported around 6:20 Wednesday morning near Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Street.

The juveniles were taken to the hospital, according to MetroSafe. Their conditions or age are not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

