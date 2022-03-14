LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide clean water initiative is funding improvements in Breckinridge, Grayson and Meade counties.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the counties would receive $2.7 million from Gov. Andy Beshear's Cleaner Water Program.
"Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help," Beshear said in a news release. "Today's investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action."
According to a news release, the program is part of Beshear's Better Kentucky Plan. It's funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Breckinridge County will receive funding for three projects, including replacement of a lift station, upgrading of a pump station, and rehab of manholes.
Grayson County will improve its water system, upgrade customer meters, improve service, replace water lines, along with adding three new pumps and new water testing supplies.
Meade County will use the funding to extend water lines to provide service to 23 unserved households, replace water lines and sewer mains.
