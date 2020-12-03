LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Kentuckians should be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 15, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday during his daily briefing from Frankfort.
The governor said 11 hospitals across the commonwealth will get the initial batch of vaccines, though that shipment will just be the first shot of Pfizer's two-shot vaccination process. The second shot will come when needed, according to Beshear.
Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and University of Louisville Hospital will each receive part of that first shipment. No other facilities in the Louisville area will receive initial vaccines.
Beshear announced 3,895 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, the second-highest number reported since the pandemic began. He also announced 34 deaths, the third-highest daily total behind only Tuesday and Wednesday. Kentucky has now seen more than 2,000 deaths related to the coronavirus.
