LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville police officers who are not at the center of the Breonna Taylor case are also under internal investigation for what happened on that March night.
Mike Nobles, Anthony James and Michael Campbell face a Professional Standards Unit, or PSU, investigation by Louisville Metro Police. All three were present when officers raided Taylor’s home on March 13.
Initially, Brett Hankinson, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were the only names publicly mentioned by LMPD as being involved in the shooting. All three fired their weapons.
The three additional officers are facing PSU investigations and are only internal in nature. It is not an investigation into criminal conduct but rather whether the officers violated any department policies. All officers face PSU investigations after they have been involved in a shooting.
Detective Joshua Jaynes also faces a PSU investigation. Jaynes, while not on the raid itself, applied for the warrant that ultimately was the justification police used raid Taylor’s home.
