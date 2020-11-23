LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Boone County, Kentucky, have arrested three Louisville residents accused of breaking into the same business six times.
According to a post on the The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crime suppression unit spent several months investigating after six burglaries at Halperns Steak & Seafood in Walton, Ky.
Three suspects were arrested after they showed up at the business early Sunday morning, including 31-year-old Pedro Juan Rosado Gonzalez, the target of the investigation. Sheriff's deputies also arrested two alleged accomplices -- 26-year-old Alberto Rosado Maldanado 23-year-old Yanisleydis Pena Rodriguez.
Police say they made the arrests after the suspects left the business without making entry. During a traffic stop, police found radios, black gloves and several masks. Police say those "burglary tools" were allegedly used in the previous break-ins at the business. Police say the suspects stole an estimated $30,000-$50,000 worth of raw meat.
According to the Facebook post, the suspects admitted they had planned to break into the business on the morning they were arrested.
Police say they found a gun on Gonzales, who now faces the following charges: one count of attempted burglary, six counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglary tools and several traffic violations.
Maldanado is charged with third degree burglary, attempted burglary possession of burglary tools, and theft by unlawful taking. Rodriguez is charged with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
All three are being held at the Boone County Detention Center.
