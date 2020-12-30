LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested three Louisville teens they believe stole guns from a car and led police on a chase in Grayson County.
The driver took off when a Grayson County Sheriff's deputy flashed his lights and sirens. Kentucky State Police joined the chase, using stop sticks that brought the SUV to a halt.
The driver, 19-year-old Andrew Singer, faces multiple charges including possession of marijuana, fleeing and theft of a firearm. A passenger -- 18-year-old Taylor Tucker -- is also facing charges.
Another underage passenger was released to her mother.
Two guns were found in the floorboard, as well as a third gun in the juvenile's purse.
