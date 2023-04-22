LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers initially responded to the reported shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Officers found two men who had been shot. Police said both of their injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to University Hospital.
Mitchell said then a third victim, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.
There are currently no suspects and LMPD's 2nd Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
