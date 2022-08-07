LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana.
Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana.
The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first TARC route from the eastern part of Jefferson County directly into Indiana.
The second route will start from the Nia Center on Broadway in west Louisville and go to "major employment destinations in Jeffersonville," including the River Ridge Commerce Center.
The third route will connect Iroquois Park, National Turnpike, Outer Loop, the Renaissance Business Center, and Commerce Crossing on Preston Highway.
“These new routes will provide better access from residential areas to existing and growing centers of employment,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “They are fully funded for the next three years, and if ridership and response from the community is strong, they may become a part of permanent TARC service.”
Each route began on Sunday.
