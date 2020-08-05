LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase in Leitchfield ended in a crash.
Dekoda Stinson, Rolland Kimberley and Summer Elliott are all facing charges.
Police said tried to pull over Elliott, but she took off on the William Thomason Byway. During the ensuing chase, Elliott exceeded speeds of 100 mph, according to police.
Officers stopped chasing her because of safety concerns.
Police said Elliott crashed the car, ran away but was arrested.
The vehicle was reported stolen from the Louisville area, according to police.
