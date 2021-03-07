LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are displaced after an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to the house fire around 4 a.m. Sunday, near 27th Street and Portland Avenue. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the fire. Firefighters said the roof of the home collapsed, destroying the building.
One person inside the home was able to get out safely. A neighboring house and a duplex were also damaged. Major Bobby Cooper said two people were inside the duplex, but were able to get out. No one was inside of the other home. No one was hurt.
Arson investigators are trying to determine a cause.
