LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were injured in a shooting Monday near the Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at about 4 p.m., and shortly thereafter, three victims from that shooting showed up at University hospital.
All are expected to survive. Police don't have any suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information that could lead to an arrest call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
