LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a triple shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night.
LMPD First Division Officers were called to the reported shooting in the 500 block of North 20th Street, which is near Bank Street, around 8:15 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
On scene, officers found a woman and two men who had been shot. All three victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital where they were listed in stable condition, according to Ruoff.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
