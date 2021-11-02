LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special elections will be held Tuesday across Kentucky to fill three vacancies.
In the Louisville area, Adair and Taylor counties will vote for the 51st Representative District to replace Rep. John "Bam" Carney, who died in July.
Washington County will be a part of the special election to fill the Senate seat in District 22. The winner will take the seat of former Sen. Tom Buford, who also died in July.
A seat will also be filled to replace Rep. Robert Goforth in the 89th District. He resigned back in August after allegations that he choked and tried to hog-tie a woman during a domestic dispute.
