LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus was hit with students on board Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 264.
Thirty-four students from W.E.B. DuBois Academy and Louisville Male High School were on board when the bus was hit from behind by a vehicle, according to JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan. Five students were checked for minor injuries at the scene, three of whom were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
The school bus involved in the crash was #1067.
