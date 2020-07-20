LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Stephen McCrocklin co-founded the Langsford Learning Center 28 years ago. It's a place where teachers work one-on-one with students in reading, spelling, comprehension, and writing.
The facility on Bardstown Road looks a little different these days because all instruction is now being done online.
McCrocklin says the avenue in which students are learning is changing, but these 3 principles do not change.
1) Set up daily routines. This reduces conflict and builds skills for independence.
Sleep is important. Start working on bedtimes to build a good sleep schedule.
Get moving. Exercise is important for physical and mental health. It also helps learning!
Monitor Screen time. Be intentional about how much time your child is in front of a screen and remember blue light from screens interrupts sleep.
2) Read every day! Reading upgrades your brain and is truly a cognitive enhancement.
It's a gateway to independent learning and the base for every class, online or in-person.
Even reading a small amount every day, over time, turns out to be a big number. Don't miss even a single day!
Kids rarely outgrow reading problems. If reading is not coming along, don't delay in getting help.
3) Write out a list of your child's strengths and weaknesses.
This will help you get clear on what your child's goals for the school year should be.
This will also help your teacher get to know you and your child more quickly.
Your teacher genuinely wants to get to know your child quickly and dial in the right instruction. Anything you can do to help take the guess work out will help you both achieve success.
Bonus Tip:
Prepare your child that school is likely to be different than last year.
Talk with them and let them know that you don't know exactly what this school year is going to look like. There may be some good days and some bad, but you will work through it together.
You can contact Stephen McCrocklin at info@weteachreading.com or visit www.WeTeachReading.com.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.