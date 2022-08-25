LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A three-hour wait for the school bus makes Jefferson County Public Schools' students late, parents frustrated, and the district scrambling for solutions.
More than 40 routes remain on the bus delay dashboard created by JCPS. The district said these routes remain without a permanent bus driver, causing some routes to be delayed for more than an hour.
But the unexpected delays also remain a problem for people like Kim Hight.
"Thank goodness they have a grandmother that's retired, and they call me," Hight said.
Hight said her grandsons' bus route from Male High School to home was delayed three hours, two days in a row.
"All they did today was come over the intercom and say the bus isn't going to be here until 5:15," Hight said.
She said her grandsons have experienced the same problem in the morning. The students walk to their bus stop only to be left waiting for hours. One grandson sat on the curb for three hours Thursday morning, and missed a test. The other took a ride from another student.
"For them to be left sitting on a curb for three hours, that doesn’t seem like your children are the number one priority," Hight said.
JCPS said the specific route leaving Male High School on Thursday was an unexpected delay and since early childhood began, that leaves fewer drivers available to pick up routes with last-minute delays.
"Kids are getting to school three hours late, missing half a day of school, how are they going to make this up? What kind of education are they going to get this year," Hight said.
JCPS said help is on the way. Thirty drivers are finishing up their driving certification classes. They will go through testing the week of Labor Day.
But even if they all pass, that's still just 30 drivers to pick up more than 40 routes without a driver.
Hight just hopes the district will be more transparent about the problem moving forward.
"I want to know what exactly their plans are because you can make more arrangements if you know in advance this is going to be an ongoing thing for the rest of the school year," Hight said.
JCPS said when unexpected delays happen, the district prioritizes routes that stop at bus depots.
