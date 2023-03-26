LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in Old Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place just before noon in the 200 block of Magnolia Street, near South 2nd Street.
Michell said the 3-year-old was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. His current condition is not known, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
