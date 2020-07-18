LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Saturday night after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home in Pleasure Ridge Park, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In a statement, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to a home on Red Dawn Drive, not far from Upper Hunters Trace, and found the child "in the pool unresponsive."
The young boy was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, where he remains in "critical" condition, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident but doesn't suspect foul play, Mitchell said.
