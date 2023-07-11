LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old is in serious condition after being shot Tuesday in southwest Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Sgt. Matt Sanders said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a "walk-in" gunshot victim at UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The child has been shot in the shoulder/clavicle area, Sanders said.
He or she was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating the shooting, which is believed to have occurred close to Cane Road Run near the Greenbelt Highway.
Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
