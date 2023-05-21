LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child showed up at Norton Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers were called to the hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report that the child had been shot in the leg and brought to the hospital "by private means," department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Police believe the child was shot in the area of 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue in the city's Parkland neighborhood between 10-11 p.m. Saturday.
Mitchell said officers were "interviewing individuals about the incident," but that no charges had been filed as of 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
Seven people were shot across Louisville Saturday night into Sunday morning, including the 3-year-old. A 5-year-old boy and a woman were taken to the hospital just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after being shot in the city's Russell neighborhood. A short time later, officers were called to the 600 block of North 34th Street in the city's Portland neighborhood where three teenage girls and a woman were injured in a shooting. Police said the injuries in each shooting were not thought to be life-threatening.
At this time, police don't believe any of the shootings are related.
