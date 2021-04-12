LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash in March near South Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Francisco Borges died of blunt force trauma March 31 in the accident on Algonquin Parkway just north of Taylor Boulevard.
Louisville Metro Police said Borges was driving south on Algonquin Parkway "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control around a curve and ran off the road, hitting a tree.
Borges was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 a.m., the coroner's office said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
