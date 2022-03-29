LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a woman with disabilities who is missing from Bullitt County.
Brittney Kustes, 31, was last seen near the 300 block of North Lakeview Drive. That's near Old National Turnpike.
She is described as 5'3, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Authorities said Kustes has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and is dependent on medications.
Anyone with information on Kustes' whereabouts can call 911 or 543-7074.
