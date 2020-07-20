LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 32-year-old man who died after a crash on Dixie Highway on Saturday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Michael Eugene Atkinson of Louisville.
According to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, the crash occurred 11:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway just north of St. Paul Church Road. Investigators say a man was crossing the highway from west to east, when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.
Atkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe the driver was impaired. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
