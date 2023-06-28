LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on the I-265 entrance ramp.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a report of a pedestrian struck in the 7700 block of Bardstown Road around 3 a.m.
Police said a woman was driving northbound on Bardstown Road and tried to merge onto the entrance ramp to I-265. The driver told police she felt her vehicle hit an object in the roadway.
She pulled over and stopped and saw she had hit a man that had been lying in the roadway in all dark clothing.
According to police, the victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Cody Gaddis.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating and no charges are expected to be filed.
