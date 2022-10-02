LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 35 firefighters to put out a heavy fire at a two-story building in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night.
Firefighters with Louisville Fire were dispatched to the fire in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. That's near South 41st Street.
Fire crews arrived on scene in just four minutes, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, and found "heavy fire" coming from the two-story building.
More crews were called on scene to assist, and within 20 minutes, the 35 firefighters had the blaze under control, Cooper said.
Four people inside the building escaped before firefighters arrived, but one person was injured and transported to the hospital. No firefighters were injured on Sunday night.
The neighboring home sustained minor damage in the fire. The building on fire sustained extensive damage, and the Red Cross is helping those who were displaced, Cooper said.
LFD arson investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.
