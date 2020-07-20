LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in south Louisville.
Shawn Wheeler was riding a motorcycle on Poplar level Road, while fleeing from an LMPD officer, when he drove off the road and into a fence near Jefferson Boulevard, Louisville Metro Police and the Jefferson County Coroner's office said Monday.
Wheeler was pronounced dead just before midnight.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit and Traffic Unit are investigating the crash.
