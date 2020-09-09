LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old southern Indiana woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Laura Woosley, of Harrison County, Indiana, was shot and killed on South 44th Street near Shawnee Park. Louisville Metro Police officers arrived on scene just after 4 a.m. to find her suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woosley was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where she died.
Police have no suspects and asked that anyone with any information call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.