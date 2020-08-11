LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in July near Wayside Christian Mission.
Louisville Metro Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 400 block of East Jefferson Street on July 24 to find Louisville resident Michael Nellom shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said in July they did not have a suspect or more information about the shooting.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the anonymous tip line, 502-574-LMPD (5673).
