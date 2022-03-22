LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new 3D experience to teach people about Black American history is now available in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Downtown Partnership and the office of Metro Council District 4 are sponsoring the "I Was Here" augmented reality project. It allows people to witness the history of Black Americans in Louisville's business district through five AR experiences downtown.
Those sites include the Muhammad Ali Center's main lobby, the Roots 101 Museum and the Arteburn Brothers Slave Pen historic marker on First Street.
The experience is driven through a free app you can download to your phone that will show art and visual displays.
