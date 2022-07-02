LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a 24-year-old man who was shot in March 2021.
LMPD says officers arrested Dmitri Crumes on West Broadway Friday. According to the jail's website, Crumes was booked into Metro Corrections around 10:30 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police Department's 2nd Division officers responded to the area of South 12th and West Hill Street on reports of a shooting on March 16, 2021.
Officers arrived on scene and located a man, later identified as Demontray Rhodes, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rhodes was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died.
Crumes is the third man to be arrested for Rhodes' murder.
Deandre Smithers, 20, was arrested in April 2021. According to an arrest citation, Smithers was in a vehicle when he was spotted by the officers, who were on regular patrol in the area. They followed him down South 12th Street to Brashear Drive, near the Parkway Place apartments, and initiated a stop, where Smithers took off on foot through the property and into an apartment.
Deric Burns, 21, was arrested and charged in March 2021. According to Burns' arrest citation, authorities claimed Burns' car was seen on an LMPD Real Time Crime Center camera leaving the area of the shooting with four other defendants inside the vehicle.
This story may be updated.
