LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bloomington Police arrested four people early Sunday morning after an incident at a gas station in which a clerk claimed he was beaten and shot at.
According to a report by FOX59, the incident took place at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Officers arrived to find 40-year-old clerk who told them he was trying to close up when four people in an SUV entered the store and refused to leave after he told them the store was closed. He then said a woman opened a bag of chips and began eating them without paying for them, while another woman grabbed several bags of chips, ran from the store and got into the SUV.
The clerk went on to tell police that he chased the women and tried to open a door to the SUV, but it drove off, leaving the two men behind. The men argued with the clerk in the parking lot. One of them kicked him in the back, and another took out a handgun and struck him in the head, the clerk said. He told police the with the handgun fired a shot at him as they ran off.
The Bloomington Police Department said a Monroe County sheriff's deputy found the suspects' SUV a short time later in the 3000 block of East Third Street. All occupants were detained for questioning.
While searching the SUV, officers found a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an extended magazine under a seat.
Police arrested four individuals:
- Allison L. Edwards, Jr., 24, of Indianapolis; attempted murder, level 1 felony; battery with a deadly weapon, level 5 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license by a convicted felon, level 5 felony
- Ceon A. White, 22, of Bloomington, battery, A misdemeanor
- Chemari Thomas, 20, of Indianapolis, theft, A misdemeanor
- Iyanna R. Donaldson, 23, of Indianapolis, theft, A misdemeanor
