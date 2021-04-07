NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is investigating a crash that injured four children and one woman on Wednesday afternoon.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said first responders responded to the crash at 624 State Street, not far from Pearl Street and Culbertson Avenue, around 2:15 p.m.
On scene, they found two vehicles, including one "heavily damaged" car. No one was injured in the second vehicle.
Two children, ages 5 and 8, sustained "serious to critical" injuries in the crash, while two others, ages 10 and 13, were "less injured" and transported to Norton Children's Hospital, Bailey said.
The woman, age 30, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where her condition was unknown.
"We are very interested in learning exactly what led to this crash. It is too soon in the investigation to make any assumptions to what actions led to this crash but I am confident our investigators will reveal the cause," Bailey said.
"Obviously, our thoughts are with those injured with the hopes of speedy recovery."
More details are expected to be released Thursday.
