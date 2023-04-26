LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four workers are out of the hospital after falling from the roof at a construction site.
It happened in Richmond, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning. Fire officials said workers were putting the roof together at the God's Outreach new food distribution center.
The Richmond Fire chief said the workers are lucky they didn't die.
"They were placing the trusses on the structure," Chief Sam Kirby said. "From eyewitnesses on the scene, the last two that they had, said collapsed in the middle and set a domino effect off and pulled the rest of them down."
All four workers had minor injuries. How the incident occurred is under investigation.
