LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival is being held in June.
The four-day celebration goes from June 16-19 as part of the national holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day enslaved African Americans in Texas, and other Confederate states, learned that the Civil War had ended and they were free. However, not everyone gained freedom on Juneteenth. In Kentucky, a Union state, slavery continued until December 1865, when federal law forced enslavers in the state to emancipate enslaved people when the 13th Amendment had the approval of three-fourths of the states, ending the practice of slavery in the Union.
The festival will offer unique cultural opportunities, according to organizers.
"We are forging relationships with lawmakers across the aisle to ensure Juneteenth will be recognized not just as a Black holiday, but as an American holiday," Aaron Jordan, CEO of Black Complex Louisville, said.
Last year, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order declaring Juneteenth as an official holiday in the city, while Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation making it an official state holiday.
Black Complex Louisville is focusing on entrepreneurship, creatives, equity, belonging and more for this year's festival.
Robin Garner, an award-winning spoken word artist also known as Robin G, helped to host the festival last year. She said the festival supports over 100 Black-owned businesses and celebrates different genres of entertainment.
"It showcased the many talents that our community houses, every genre from spoken word to hip hop to R&B, comedy, absolutely amazing," Garner said. "This is an inclusive event."
Tawana Bain, founder and CEO of Tbain & Co., expects attendance for the festival to continue to rise, growing from more than 8,000 people last year.
"When you support and you invest in Juneteenth, we attract talent from all over that helps rebuild our economy, that helps create jobs, that puts vendors to work, and allows the diverse community to be at the helm and decision-making of who they hire, who they supply," Bain said.
Black Complex Louisville also announced its expansion during a news conference on Tuesday. The co-working and community space for entrepreneurs, creatives and professionals is expanding to a 5,000-square-foot space in the Russell neighborhood.
"We're super excited to be growing," Jordan said.
