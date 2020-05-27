GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) — When the Haeberlin family is not feeding their alpacas, chickens, goats and sheep, they are posing with them for photos.
The photo shoots are the new normal, for now. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the summer slate of local county fairs, 4-H submissions have gone virtual.
Haeberlin Farm plans to enter at least two dozen of their 70-plus animals into 4-H competitions this summer. That means lots of photos.
"It’s been a lot of, 'OK, let’s go take pictures of you with all your animals and take pictures of your projects instead of getting them ready to leave,'" said Debbie Haeberlin, a Floyd Co. 4-H board member.
The pandemic has also disrupted the usual livestock auction, which is not taking place this year. That means less money in the pockets of young 4-H members who spent nearly a year preparing.
"(It’s) really sad," said 13-year-old Morgan Froehley who has been a 4-H member for five years. "I was ready to purchase animals and was ready to sell them and auction them off."
There will be no showmanship categories, and any animal performance competitions have been delayed until possibly this fall. The animals will be judged strictly on photo appearance; there will be no judges to feel for muscle and posture.
Approximately 220 4-H members are entered in the Floyd County Fair this year, and many have prepared for several months, spending thousands of dollars on animal care and upkeep.
The fairground barns will stay empty this summer, but families are already looking ahead to 2021.
"They have put all these hours into it, and now that reward they are used to isn’t going to be the same," Haeberlin said. "It’s not just, 'Oh, look … here’s my cute little animal, and I’m done.' There’s work behind it."
Craft and art categories will also all be judged virtually. Entries will have a description card attached. After the pieces are reviewed by judges, ribbons will be announced June 10 and 12 via Facebook.
