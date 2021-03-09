LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened over the course of an hour across the city Tuesday night, leaving four people injured.
The first shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of South 36th Street, near Russell Lee Park, in the Park DuValle neighborhood. Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene located a man in his early 20s who had been shot, police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to LMPD.
The second shooting was also reported in the Park DuValle neighborhood — near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Park. Second Division officers responding around 9:30 p.m. to South 28th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue found a man and a woman, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds, Ruoff said. Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The third shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. between South 28th and South 26th streets in the Parkland neighborhood. Second Division officers responding to the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue found a man in his early 30s who had been shot, Ruoff said. He was also transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
LMPD's Second Division will investigate the shootings. So far, there are no suspects in any of the cases.
The shootings came at the end of a violent Tuesday in Louisville. A teenage boy was shot in the back around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh and Hill Streets in the Algonquin neighborhood. He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, according to Ruoff, who said his injuries do not appear to be life threatening. The teen's sister suffered a graze wound as a result of the shooting, according to loved ones. There are no suspects in the case.
About an hour later, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. at South 22nd and West Madison streets, near West Broadway, in the Russell neighborhood. Once on scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening. A 2-year-old boy riding his bike nearby suffered a graze wound as a result of the shooting, Ruoff said in a statement. There are also no suspects in this case.
Also on Tuesday, a suspect was shot by police after a police chase ended in the West Buechel neighborhood around 3 p.m. Ruoff said officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries, the extent of which remains unknown.
This story may be updated.
