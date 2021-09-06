LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said four juveniles were arrested after a carjacking and chase early Monday morning.
According to police officials, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 4500 block of Winnrose Way at Southwestern Parkway, near Chickasaw Park in west Louisville, on a report of a vehicle taken in a carjacking.
Officers said they later spotted the black Nissan Rogue, but the juveniles in it refused to pull over. That's when the chase started, but it ended a short time later when police caught up to the vehicle near Interstate 264.
Residents in the area said the neighborhood is usually quiet.
"It's scary," Michael Allen said. "Nothing but older people live around here, and I would hate to see that happen to one of them, especially my grandmother or my mother who lives right in the vicinity of me.
"That's very scary. I've got small children, there's other people around here got small children. Anything could happen. They could have wrecked into somebody's house."
Police said one person was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.
