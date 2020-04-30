LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four juveniles are dead and one is missing after a horse and buggy were swept away by a current while trying to cross a low water bridge in Owingsville, Kentucky.
KSP, Post 8 Morehead received a call from Bath County 911 requesting assistance around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. KSP says an Amish family with five juveniles and one adult attempted to cross the low water bridge around 4:45 p.m. The horse and buggy was then swept away by the current with all six occupants. Four of the juveniles were pronounced dead by the Bath County Coroner. They are still searching for the fifth juvenile. The adult was able to make it to the banks.
The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.
