LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four kids and an adult were injured after a two-story apartment building caught on fire in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to Maj. Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire battalion chief, the fire spread through four units in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue. He said firefighters were on scene at 4:04 p.m. and had the fire under control about 10 minutes later.
Everyone inside was able to exit before firefighters arrived. Cooper said four minors and an adult were treated on scene by LFD and taken to local hospitals for observation.
There weren't any other injuries and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
Cooper said the fire is under investigation for arson.
