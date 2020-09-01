LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville councilman has proposed a local law that would ban conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific intervention to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, filed the proposal Monday “to protect LGBTQ minors from the dangerous and deadly practice,” according to a news release. Council members Jessica Green, D-1; Nicole George, D-21; and Brandon Coan, D-8, co-sponsored the ordinance.
The proposal mirrors a proposal that was discussed during a state legislative committee last week, according to the release. Twenty states already ban the practice on minors. Covington, Kentucky, passed a similar law this year.
Major U.S. health organizations, including the American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association, have called for an end to the practice. The AMA said evidence does not support conversion therapy’s effectiveness but that it may cause “significant psychological distress,” including lowered self-esteem, anxiety and depression.
Hollander’s news release also cited a 2019 study by the Trevor Project, according to which 42% of LGBTQ youth who underwent conversion therapy reported a suicide attempt, which was more than twice the rate of LGBTQ peers who did not undergo conversion therapy.
The proposed local law has been assigned to the Community Affairs, Health, and Education Committee, where it is expected to be considered on Sept. 9 or 23.
