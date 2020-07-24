INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- More than 60,000 people in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
In the daily totals released Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), another 1,011 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus. That brings the total for the state to 60,598.
Four additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who died from COVID-19 to 2,687. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana has reported 678,749 coronavirus tests to ISDH, up from 666,283 on Thursday.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
